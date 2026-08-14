Cade Klubnik News: Encouraging showing in preseason start
Klubnik got the start in Friday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers and completed five of seven passes for 56 yards.
Klubnik got the starting nod due to Geno Smith (ankle) being ruled out. Smith's injury isn't believed to be serious, so the veteran QB remains the clear favorite to start for the Jets come Week 1 against the Titans, but Klubnik is making a strong case for the backup role. The Jets scored 10 points on Klubnik's two drives in the game, while neither Bailey Zappe nor Brady Cook led a touchdown drive, and Zappe was picked off twice. Klubnik is likely to feature prominently in the Jets' second preseason game against the Steelers next Friday.
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