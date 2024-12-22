Cade Mays Injury: Iffy for Sunday with illness

Carolina added Mays to its injury report and lists him as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona with an illness.

Mays becomes the third Panthers offensive lineman listed as questionable with an illness leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, joining left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and right guard Robert Hunt. If Mays is unable to play through the ailment, Brady Christensen could step in for him as Carolina's starting center.