Cade Mays Injury: Won't play against Arizona

Mays (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mays was added to the Panthers' injury report early Sunday morning due to an illness, and it is severe enough for him to be sidelined against Arizona. His next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 29. Brady Christensen is expected to start at center for Carolina due to Mays' illness.