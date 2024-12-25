Cade Mays News: Logs full practice Tuesday

Mays (illness) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice session, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mays missed Sunday's win over Arizona due to an illness that wasn't reported until that morning. Carolina held a practice at "half-speed" Tuesday due to a scheduled Christmas off day Wednesday, and Mays' presence as a full participant seems to indicate that he's past the illness. If that's the case, he should be able to return to action Sunday versus Tampa Bay.