Cade Otton Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Otton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Otton returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, using a large brace over his left knee, with Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that he expected the tight end to be a game-time decision Sunday. Things may not have gone as well in practice as Bowles was hoping for, and the Bucs now consider Otton unlikely to play, leaving Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and Devin Culp as candidates to pick up extra snaps at tight end. Durham has been getting the most playing time of the bunch in recent weeks, but he's caught just two passes all season (which is two more than Kieft or Culp).