Cade Otton Injury: Has knee injury

Otton didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Since he earned 10-plus targets in three consecutive games from Weeks 7-9, Otton has mustered a 15-179-0 line on 25 targets over the last five games. The downturn in production was aided by Mike Evans' return to the lineup Week 12, but Otton also has just three red-zone targets over the last four games and hasn't reached the end zone in any of them. Otton's health now is a concern as the Buccaneers prepare for Sunday's contest at Dallas.