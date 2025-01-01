Cade Otton Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Otton (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

A left knee injury has sidelined Otton the last two games, and a DNP to kick off Week 18 prep isn't exactly a great sign that he'll be available Sunday against the Saints. Payne Durham and Devin Culp have filled in for Otton during that span, but Durham also missed Wednesday's session due to a quadriceps issue, while Culp was limited due to a rib concern. As such, the state of the Buccaneers' tight end group is in flux heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints.