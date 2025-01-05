Cade Otton Injury: Not suiting up Sunday

Otton (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Otton will thus miss his third consecutive game as a result of the knee injury. The Buccaneers will enter the postseason as the NFC South champion with a victory over the Saints on Sunday, so the hope will naturally be that Otton is recovered sufficiently to participate in a wild-card matchup next weekend. In the meantime, Payne Durham and Devin Culp will once again serve as the top pass-catching options at tight end for the Buccaneers after combining for a 5-88-1 line in a Week 17 win over the Panthers.