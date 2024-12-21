Cade Otton Injury: Predictably ruled out

Otton (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

This was predictable as Otton was listed as doubtful following Friday's final injury report. Given the starting end won't travel with the team to Dallas, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and Devin Culp will likely act as a positional platoon in an effort to replace Otton's multi-faceted capabilities.