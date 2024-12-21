Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cade Otton headshot

Cade Otton Injury: Predictably ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Otton (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

This was predictable as Otton was listed as doubtful following Friday's final injury report. Given the starting end won't travel with the team to Dallas, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and Devin Culp will likely act as a positional platoon in an effort to replace Otton's multi-faceted capabilities.

Cade Otton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now