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Cade Otton Injury: Sitting with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 6:19am

Otton isn't practicing Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Buccaneers haven't revealed the nature of Otton's injury nor its severity, but the fifth-year player appears unlikely to be available for the team's next preseason game Saturday versus the Chiefs. When healthy, Otton projects to take on heavy snap shares on a weekly basis as Tampa Bay's No. 1 tight end, but he isn't expected to be much more than a third or fourth option in the passing game for quarterback Baker Mayfield and has never been a major red-zone target (11 touchdowns in 63 career games).

Cade Otton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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