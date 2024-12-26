Fantasy Football
Cade Otton Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Otton (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

Otton also kicked off last week with back-to-back DNPs before getting back on the field as limited Friday while donning a large brace on his left knee. He was listed as doubtful and then ruled out ahead of this past Sunday's game at Dallas, but it remains to be seen how the Buccaneers tag him ahead of a Week 17 matchup with the Panthers. If Otton is inactive again Sunday, Payne Durham would pick up the slack at tight end for Tampa Bay.

