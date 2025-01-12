Cade Otton News: Active versus Washington

Otton (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's wild-card round game against the Commanders.

Though Otton was deemed a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, he approached the Buccaneers' postseason opener listed as questionable. In his return from a three-game absence, Otton should reclaim his role as a key pass catcher for QB Baker Mayfield alongside WRs Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, with fellow TEs Payne Durham and Ko Kieft also on hand to mix in. Prior to sustaining his knee injury, Otton made his mark from a fantasy perspective by recording a 59/600/4 receiving line (on 87 targets) over the course of 14 games.