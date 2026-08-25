Cade Otton News: Back at practice
Otton (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Otton missed about a week of action for the Bucs, and it's unclear if he'll play in Friday's preseason finale against Jacksonville. Last season, Otton matched his career high with 59 catches across 16 regular-season games, turning them into 572 yards and one touchdown. He's expected to be the third or fourth option in Tampa Bay's passing attack in 2026.
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