Cade Otton headshot

Cade Otton News: Does little with seven targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 9:58pm

Otton recorded four receptions on seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers.

Otton saw his role bounce back after earning only three targets in Week 12, as his seven targets Sunday were tied for second on the team. However, the good news ends there, as he did little with the opportunity. Otton's longest reception went for just seven yards, and he's now been held to 35 yards or fewer in three straight contests.

Cade Otton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
