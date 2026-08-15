Cade Otton News: Idle for preseason opener
Otton did not play in Friday's 24-16 preseason win over the Jets.
Otton was the only Buccaneers tight end to not suit up Friday, with rookie sixth-rounder Bauer Sharp leading the position group with 28 snaps on offense, followed by Devin Culp (21). None of the Bucs' key skill starters played, but Otton and the rest of the first-team offense could see some action against the Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 22. The fifth-year tight end is looking to build off a 2025 campaign in whichh he caught 59 passes (on 81 targets) for 572 yards and a touchdown over 16 regular-season games.
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