Cade Otton News: Solid yardage on three grabs

Otton brought in three of four targets for 44 yards in the Buccaneers' 36-30 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

The third-year tight end finished second in receptions and third in both receiving yardage and targets on the night for the Buccaneers. Otton has firmly put a slow start to the season behind him, recording a 16-143 line on 21 targets over the last three games. Otton should continue serving in a complementary pass-catching role in a Week 6 road matchup against the Saints.