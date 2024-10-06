Fantasy Football
Cade Otton News: Solid yardage on three grabs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Otton brought in three of four targets for 44 yards in the Buccaneers' 36-30 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

The third-year tight end finished second in receptions and third in both receiving yardage and targets on the night for the Buccaneers. Otton has firmly put a slow start to the season behind him, recording a 16-143 line on 21 targets over the last three games. Otton should continue serving in a complementary pass-catching role in a Week 6 road matchup against the Saints.

