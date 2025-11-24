Otton led the Buccaneers in receptions while tying for second in receiving yards for the Buccaneers on the night. Otton logged his usual hefty snap share -- 86 percent (60 snaps) -- but with Baker Mayfield exiting the game early due to a shoulder injury and Teddy Bridgewater similarly struggling to get much going through the air, the tight end's yardage total was his lowest since Week 4. Given Otton's usual shorter-area role, the tight end shouldn't see much of a downgrade in outlook if Bridgewater is forced to make a spot start in Week 13 against the Cardinals.