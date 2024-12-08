Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cade Otton headshot

Cade Otton News: Team-high yardage total Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Otton brought in three of four targets for 70 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The third-year tight end finished with a team-high receiving yardage figure and second in receptions as well. The highlight of Otton's afternoon was a 44-yard reception in the fourth quarter that helped set up the Buccaneers' final touchdown of the game, and the game marked his most productive showing since a Week 9, 77-yard effort against the Chiefs. Otton should continue to be an integral part of the Buccaneers' short-handed passing attack in Week 15 road matchup against the Chargers.

Cade Otton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now