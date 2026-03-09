Cade Otton headshot

Cade Otton News: To remain in Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 9:52am

Otton is finalizing a deal that will have him re-sign with the Buccaneers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Otton, a 2022 fourth-round pick, was positioned as one of the top available tight ends on the free agent market, but he'll instead remain in a familiar offense with quarterback Baker Mayfield at the helm. Otton's time in Tampa Bay has largely been characterized by lofty snap counts and low target rates, though he's proven capable of handling larger receiving workloads when injuries at WR necessitate it. He made 58 regular-season starts over the course of his rookie contract, posting his best receiving line in 2024 (59-600-4) despite missing three games. Otton dropped to 59-572-1 last season, with six fewer targets (81) in two more games (16).

Cade Otton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
