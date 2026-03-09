Cade Otton News: To remain in Tampa Bay
Otton is finalizing a deal that will have him re-sign with the Buccaneers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Otton, a 2022 fourth-round pick, was positioned as one of the top available tight ends on the free agent market, but he'll instead remain in a familiar offense with quarterback Baker Mayfield at the helm. Otton's time in Tampa Bay has largely been characterized by lofty snap counts and low target rates, though he's proven capable of handling larger receiving workloads when injuries at WR necessitate it. He made 58 regular-season starts over the course of his rookie contract, posting his best receiving line in 2024 (59-600-4) despite missing three games. Otton dropped to 59-572-1 last season, with six fewer targets (81) in two more games (16).
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine3 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison13 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?18 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?21 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues28 days ago