Cade Stover Injury: DNP for Tuesday's walkthrough

Stover (appendix) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough.

Stover underwent an emergency appendectomy Saturday. That forced him to miss Sunday's win against the Dolphins, and the procedure may force the rookie tight end to be sidelined for multiple weeks. Irv Smith could be elevated from the Texans' practice squad to the active roster for Saturday's game against the Chiefs and serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz if Stover is ruled out.