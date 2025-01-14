Cade Stover Injury: Needs surgery, out for playoffs

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Tuesday that Stover sustained a fractured collarbone in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers and will require season-ending surgery, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston placed Stover on injured reserve earlier Tuesday but didn't make a corresponding addition to the active roster, though Teagan Quitoriano (calf) could be reinstated from IR later this week to give the Texans a third option at tight end behind Dalton Schultz and Irv Smith for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs. Stover recorded four catches for 28 yards on four targets in the win over the Chargers and finished the regular season with a 15-133-1 receiving line on 22 targets over 15 appearances.