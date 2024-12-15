Cade Stover Injury: Out after emergency appendectomy

Houston downgraded Stover from questionable to out for Sunday's game against Miami after he required an emergency appendectomy Saturday.

While the Texans relay that Stover is doing well and expected to make a full recovery, he'll likely be in store for a multi-game absence and could be a candidate for injured reserve. With Stover sidelined for at least Sunday's contest, the Texans will turn to Irv Smith to serve as the backup behind starting tight end Dalton Schultz.