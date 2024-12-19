Cade Stover Injury: Ruled out for Week 16

Stover (appendix) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Stover will be sidelined for a second straight game after undergoing an emergency appendectomy this past Saturday. It's unclear whether he'll be able to progress in his recovery enough to play against the Ravens on Christmas Day. With no other healthy tight end on the active roster outside of starter Dalton Schultz, the Texans will likely elevate Irv Smith from the practice squad ahead of Saturday's game due to Stover's injury.