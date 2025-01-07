Cade Stover News: Back to full health

Stover did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-14 win over Tennessee in Week 18.

Stover had missed Weeks 15 and 16 while recovering from an appendectomy but has since returned. He played a less-than-normal 19 snaps in his first game back and was at his usual level (36 snaps) for the regular-season finale. The rookie tight end gained a lot of experience in 2024 after Brevin Jordan (knee) sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2. When healthy, Stover played 42.1 percent of the offensive snaps. That exposure, however, didn't lead to much production. Stover finished with 15 catches, 22 targets, 133 yards and one touchdown over 15 games played. There isn't expected to be much change at the position group next season; both Jordan and starting tight end Dalton Schultz are under contract for 2025.