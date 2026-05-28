Cade Stover News: Catching passes on practice field

Stover (knee) is participating in the Texans' OTAs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stover sustained a knee injury during Houston's playoff loss at New England in the divisional round back in January, but he appears to be in good shape for offseason workouts. After the Texans drafted tight end Marlin Klein in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Stover's path to a spot on the final 53-man roster for the upcoming season looks narrow.