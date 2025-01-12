Cade Stover News: Four catches in win

Stover caught four of four targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round.

Stover set season-highs in catches and yards in the playoff game. He finished with more catches and yards than starter Dalton Schultz (two catches, 23 yards). Stover's playing time could take a hit if Teagan Quitoriano (calf) is activated off injured reserve for next week's divisional-round matchup against Kansas City.