Cade Stover headshot

Cade Stover News: Four catches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Stover caught four of four targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round.

Stover set season-highs in catches and yards in the playoff game. He finished with more catches and yards than starter Dalton Schultz (two catches, 23 yards). Stover's playing time could take a hit if Teagan Quitoriano (calf) is activated off injured reserve for next week's divisional-round matchup against Kansas City.

Cade Stover
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
