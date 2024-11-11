Cade Stover News: Multiple targets in loss

Stover caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Detroit in Week 10.

Stover had a multiple targets, including his first in the red zone, for a third consecutive week. Dalton Schultz remains the primary target at tight end, but Stover is enjoying increased attention due to injuries at wideout. The rookie tight end has eight receptions on 13 targets for 87 yards through 10 games.