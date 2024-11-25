Cade Stover News: Secures first TD in loss

Stover caught three of four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Titans in Week 12.

Stover caught his first touchdown in the NFL on the game's opening play from scrimmage. He wasn't the primary option on the play, but when he broke past the defender and was wide open, quarterback C.J. Stroud took advantage. This was the first week that Stover had more targets than starter Dalton Schultz (two), who has yet to reach the end zone in 2024.