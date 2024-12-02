Cade Stover News: Targeted once in win

Stover caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 13.

Stover (37 snaps) was on the field nearly as much as starter Dalton Schultz (43), but the starter continued to dominate the targets at tight end. Injuries to Brevin Jordan (knee), Dalton Keene (knee) and Teagan Quitoriano (knee) presented an opportunity for the rookie Stover, which should set him up nicely for 2025; however, Schultz is signed for another two seasons.