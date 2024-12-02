Fantasy Football
Cade Stover headshot

Cade Stover News: Targeted once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 6:15am

Stover caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 13.

Stover (37 snaps) was on the field nearly as much as starter Dalton Schultz (43), but the starter continued to dominate the targets at tight end. Injuries to Brevin Jordan (knee), Dalton Keene (knee) and Teagan Quitoriano (knee) presented an opportunity for the rookie Stover, which should set him up nicely for 2025; however, Schultz is signed for another two seasons.

Cade Stover
Houston Texans
