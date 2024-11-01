Cade Stover News: Two targets in loss

Stover did not catch either of his two targets in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets in Week 9.

Houston was without its top two wideouts for the game, which presented an opportunity for a lesser-known receiver, such as Stover, to produce. However, that didn't materialize, as quarterback C.J. Stroud (eight sacks, 11 hits) was on the run most of the night, which impacted the passing attack. Stover has seven catches on 11 targets for 85 yards through nine games.