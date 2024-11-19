Cade Stover News: Two touches in win

Stover caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Monday's 34-10 win over Dallas in Week 11.

Stover had multiple catches for just the third time in 11 games, but a positive note is that he was given his second red-zone look in the last three weeks. While his playing time has increased since the season-ending injury to Brevin Jordan (knee), Stover remains firmly behind Dalton Schultz. The rookie tight end has 10 receptions on 15 targets for 102 yards through 11 games.