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Cade York Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

York (groin) has not been able to participate in OTAs this week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear if the issue is serious and will require York to miss time beyond this week, though it likely contributed to New York's recent signing of Younghoe Koo, according to Cimini. York signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March after not seeing any regular-season action in 2025.

Cade York
New York Jets
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