Cade York News: Gets the call

York has been elevated from the Bengals' practice squad to their active roster Monday.

York will get the nod as Cincinnati's kicker against the Cowboys on Monday, as Evan McPherson tends to a groin injury. The LSU product appeared in one game earlier this season for the Commanders and missed both of his FGAs, one from 47 and the other from 56 yards out, which led to him being waived the next day. He'll now have a shot at redemption against Dallas on MNF.