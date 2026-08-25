Cade York News: Loses out in kicker battle

The Jets will waive York on Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

He came up short in the battle for the Jets' kicking job, with Jason Sanders seemingly emerging as the victor in the aftermath of training camp and the team's first two preseason games. Since converting 24 of 32 field-goal attempts while appearing in all 17 games as a rookie with the Browns in 2022, York has bounced around the league over the last four years, spending time in the Giants, Commanders, Bengals and Jets organizations.