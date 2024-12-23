Cade York News: Misses 47-yard field goal

York went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries in the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns.

York missed out on an opportunity to put the Bengals up by 10 points late in the first quarter when his 47-yard field-goal attempt missed left. He managed to make up for it when he connected on a 59-yard field-goal try as time expired in the first half to give Cincinnati a 17-point lead. York was signed off the Bengals' practice squad to the active roster this past Tuesday to serve as the staring placekicker until Evan McPherson (groin) returns from injured reserve. In his three games with Cincinnati, York has gone 4-for-5 on field-goal tries and 10-for-11 on extra-point attempts.