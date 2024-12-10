Cade York News: Reverts to practice squad

York reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The kicker was elevated to the active roster for Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys with Evan McPherson out due to a groin injury. York made the most of his opportunity, making both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts. With McPherson on injured reserve until at least Week 18, York looks likely to get another opportunity next Sunday against the Titans.