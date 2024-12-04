Cade York News: Set to fill in for McPherson
York is in line to join the Bengals' practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
With Evan McPherson expected to miss a few weeks with a groin injury, York is on track to kick for the Bengals on Monday versus the Cowboys. York last saw game action in Week 1 with the Commanders, when he missed both of his field-goal attempts in a loss to the Buccaneers.
Cade York
Free Agent
