Cade York headshot

Cade York News: Set to fill in for McPherson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

York is in line to join the Bengals' practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

With Evan McPherson expected to miss a few weeks with a groin injury, York is on track to kick for the Bengals on Monday versus the Cowboys. York last saw game action in Week 1 with the Commanders, when he missed both of his field-goal attempts in a loss to the Buccaneers.

Cade York
 Free Agent
