Cade York headshot

Cade York News: Set to join Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with York, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

York, who the Browns took in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, didn't see any regular-season action in 2025, but over the course of his pro career, the LSU product had made 33 of his 45 field-goal attempts. With the Jets, York will have an opportunity to fill the void created by the free agent departure of Nick Folk. Also currently in the team's kicking mix is Lenny Krieg.

Cade York
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade York See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade York See More
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
106 days ago
Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
January 1, 2025
Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
December 24, 2024
Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
December 18, 2024
Weekly Rankings: Week 15 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 15 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
December 11, 2024