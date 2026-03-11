Cade York News: Set to join Jets
The Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with York, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
York, who the Browns took in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, didn't see any regular-season action in 2025, but over the course of his pro career, the LSU product had made 33 of his 45 field-goal attempts. With the Jets, York will have an opportunity to fill the void created by the free agent departure of Nick Folk. Also currently in the team's kicking mix is Lenny Krieg.
