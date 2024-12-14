Cade York News: Set to kick for CIN in Week 15

The Bengals elevated York from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Evan McPherson (groin) is slated to miss at least three more games while on IR, so York should be able to hold down the team's placekicker role as long as he performs well. Last Monday against Dallas, York made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in a dramatic victory. The Bengals' Week 15 opponent -- Tennessee -- has allowed 21 successful field goals through 13 games on the campaign.