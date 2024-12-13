Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caedan Wallace headshot

Caedan Wallace Injury: Won't return in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Wallace (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

The rookie offensive lineman from Penn State was designated to return from injured reserve Monday after sustaining an ankle injury in early October, but it now appears he'll need to wait another week to make his return. Wallace will remain on injured reserve, with Vederian Lowe (shoulder) or Demontrey Jacobs likely to serve as the Patriots' top left tackle in Week 15.

Caedan Wallace
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now