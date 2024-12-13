Caedan Wallace Injury: Won't return in Week 15

Wallace (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

The rookie offensive lineman from Penn State was designated to return from injured reserve Monday after sustaining an ankle injury in early October, but it now appears he'll need to wait another week to make his return. Wallace will remain on injured reserve, with Vederian Lowe (shoulder) or Demontrey Jacobs likely to serve as the Patriots' top left tackle in Week 15.