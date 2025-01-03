Caedan Wallace News: Ready to rock

Wallace (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Wallace was activated off injured reserve Dec. 27 and practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, so he's now in line to play in the Patriots' regular-season finale Sunday. Now that the 2024 third-round pick from Penn State is back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of New England's top reserve tackles in Week 18.