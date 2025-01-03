Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caedan Wallace headshot

Caedan Wallace News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 12:49pm

Wallace (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Wallace was activated off injured reserve Dec. 27 and practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, so he's now in line to play in the Patriots' regular-season finale Sunday. Now that the 2024 third-round pick from Penn State is back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of New England's top reserve tackles in Week 18.

Caedan Wallace
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now