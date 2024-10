Carson (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Lions.

Carson practiced fully during the entirety of Week 6 prep but received a questionable designation on the Cowboys' final injury report Friday. With the decision to keep him in street clothes Sunday, he'll miss his third game in a row due to a shoulder issue. With a Week 7 bye on tap, Carson will turn his focus to the team's next game Sunday, Oct. 27 at San Francisco.