Carson (shoulder) is questionable to face Pittsburgh on Sunday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Carson sat out Week 4 versus the Giants and logged a trio of limited practices during Week 5 prep, putting his status up in the air for Sunday. Trevon Diggs is also questionable for that contest, so Dallas' secondary could be without two starters. If that's the case, Andrew Booth and C.J. Goodwin could be asked to step up.