Caelen Carson Injury: Inactive for Week 4

Carson (shoulder) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Carson sustained a shoulder injury during the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Ravens. He was held out of practice all week and will not play in Thursday's NFC East showdown. Jourdan Lewis could move into the starting corner role opposite Trevon Diggs while Carson is sidelined, which opens the door for more reps for C.J. Goodwin and Andrew Booth.