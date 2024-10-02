Caelen Carson Injury: Opens week with limited work
Carson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Carson was inactive for the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the Giants due to a shoulder injury, but he upgraded to limited participation Wednesday and appears to be trending in the right direction. The rookie corner's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide a better indication of his potential availability in Week 5, as the Cowboys travel to Pittsburgh.