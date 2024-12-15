Fantasy Football
Caelen Carson

Caelen Carson Injury: Recovering from surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Carson underwent season-ending surgery on his shoulder prior to last week's 27-20 loss to the Bengals, Nick Harris of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Carson initially injured his shoulder Week 3, then missed four games before returning to action Week 9. He then appeared in three straight contests, only to go on injured reserve in late November while the shoulder injury continued to linger. After getting surgery, the 2024 fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest will close out his rookie campaign having tallied 27 tackles and four pass breakups over six games. He should be back to full health ahead of the 2025 season.

Caelen Carson
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
