Caelen Carson Injury: Working through shoulder issue

Carson (shoulder/illness) did not practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After missing four regular-season games due to a shoulder injury, Carson has played in the Cowboys' last two games and has logged 12 tackles (10 solo) and two pass defenses over that span. However, his lingering shoulder issue and an illness caused him to sit out of Thursday's practice. Carson's practice participation over the next two days will indicate whether he'll play Monday against the Texans.