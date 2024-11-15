Fantasy Football
Caelen Carson News: Full go for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Carson (shoulder/illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Carson opened the Cowboys' week of practice with a DNP due to a shoulder injury and an illness. However, it appears he's already moved past both issues ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Texans. Expect the rookie corner from Wake Forest to play behind both Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland (foot) in Week 11.

Caelen Carson
Dallas Cowboys
