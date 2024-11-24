Caelen Carson News: Healthy scratch for Week 12

Carson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Carson has started five games for Dallas this season, but he worked only on special teams last week against Houston and won't take the field at all in Week 12. His reduced role comes as DaRon Bland is set to make his season debut Sunday against Washington after missing the Cowboys' first 10 games while working his way back from a foot injury. It's still a bit surprising to see Carson as a healthy inactive, though, given that fellow cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the matchup due to a groin issue.