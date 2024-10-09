Caelen Carson News: Practices in full Wednesday

Carson (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Carson has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, but the rookie fifth-round pick appears past the issue. Barring any setbacks, he should make his return Sunday against the Lions and reclaim his starting spot at corner opposite Trevon Diggs. Carson has registered 15 tackles (14 solo) and two passes defended across three regular-season games.